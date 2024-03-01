Series Of Explosions Occurred In Mariupol - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Mariupol.
This is reported on Telegram by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Ukrinform reported.
"Mariupol. It's loud. A series of explosions with the epicenter on the Left Bank. Previously, Vostochnyi, the area of the training ground/base, received congratulations on the first day of spring," Andriushchenko wrote.
According to him, the explosion also occurred on the territory of Illich Steel and Iron Works and smoke was seen coming from there.
As reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the movement of enemy vehicles with manpower and ammunition towards Berdiansk was recorded.
