Argentina Hands Over Two Helicopters To Ukraine - Financial Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentine President Javier Milei announced the transfer of two Russian-made military helicopters to Ukraine.

This was reported in a Financial Times article, Ukrinform reported.

The Argentine leader prioritized alliances with "countries that defend freedom," including the United States and Israel, which he visited earlier in February. Milei also added Ukraine to this list, to which, according to him, Argentina handed over two Russian-made military helicopters.

The FT article does not specify which helicopters Ukraine received. It is also unknown when the military equipment arrived from Argentina.

As reported, on December 15 last year, Pucara Defensa reported that the Argentine government intends to transfer two Russian-made MI-17E transport helicopters to Ukraine.

Both helicopters are equipped with additional tanks and a cargo crane for very long-range flights in Antarctica. One of them has not been in use for two years due to problems with the supply of components from sanctioned Russia.