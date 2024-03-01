Seven Hostages Killed In Israeli Raids In Gaza: Hamas

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam, stated on the first of March that seven hostages held in Gaza by Israel were killed as a result of Israeli air raids. However, it has not been determined when these seven hostages lost their lives.

Al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed in a statement released on Friday that more than 70 hostages have been killed since the beginning of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

According to Israeli statistics, at least 1200 people were killed during the intensive attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel, organized since October 7th of the previous year. The militants of this group also took at least 250 people hostage.

Following the Hamas attacks, Israel initiated extensive aerial and ground attacks against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 30,000 people have been killed in these attacks, most of whom are civilians, especially women and children.

Earlier, a temporary ceasefire of seven days in November between Israel and Hamas facilitated the release of 105 hostages from Hamas custody, and Israel also released 240 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from its prisons.

Additionally, more than 70,000 others have been injured in these attacks. Much of the Gaza Strip, located along the Mediterranean coast, has been turned into ruins by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.

Despite increasing pressure from the United States for the formation of a government for the Palestinians, Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to destroy Hamas and to demilitarize the Gaza Strip after the October 7th, 2023 attacks by this group on southern Israel.

In an article published in The Wall Street Journal on December 26th of the previous year, Netanyahu wrote:“Hamas must be destroyed; Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be purged of extremism. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas in Gaza.”

