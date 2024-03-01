(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 1, 2024
Splash Flat on New Hire
Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares dipped a bit Friday, as the portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the appointment of John Paglia, to the Company's Board of Directors and Chair of Audit Committee, effective February 26. Dr. Paglia brings over 15 years of corporate governance experience as an independent director, including more than ten years as audit committee chair and designated financial expert.
Dr. Paglia, 56, is a tenured Professor of Finance at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School where he teaches graduate level classes on the topics of corporate finance, business valuation, and mergers and acquisitions. He also serves as an independent board member and audit committee chair at Simulations Plus, Inc., a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery and development; and Aeluma, Inc., a leading-edge semiconductor company specializing in high performance sensors.
He is also an advisor for a number of startup companies and venture funds, and sits on the advisory council for Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies competition. While at Pepperdine University, he also held a number of leadership positions since joining the faculty in 2000, including as Senior Associate Dean where he had oversight for the business school faculty and key strategic projects, and, prior to that, as executive director of Graziadio Business School's entrepreneurship institute.
SBEV shares fell 0.07 cents, or 1%, to 64 cents.
