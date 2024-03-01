               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avalanche Risk Declared In Uzbekistan's Mountainous Regions


3/1/2024 3:10:58 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the expected precipitation and changes in temperature from March 1 to 7, an avalanche risk has been declared in the mountainous regions of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

According to a report by "Uzhydromet," the following regions are likely to be at risk of avalanches:

In Kashkadarya region: the districts of Dehkanabad, Kitob, Kamashi, and Shahrisabz;
In Surkhandarya region: the districts of Boysun, Kumkorgan, Sariosiyo, and Uzun;
In Samarkand region: the districts of Nurobod, Kushrabot, Samarkand, and Urgut;
In Jizzakh region: the districts of Bakhmal and Zomin;
In Tashkent region: the districts of Bostanlyk, Parkent, and Ohangaron (Chotqol range mountains);
In Namangan region: the district of Pop.

MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107924030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search