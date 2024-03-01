Zelensky, Rutte Visit Ukrainian Defenders In Military Hospital In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited Ukrainian defenders in a military hospital in Kharkiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the President .

The Ukrainian President and the Dutch Prime Minister spoke with the soldiers and wished them a speedy recovery.



















































"Thank you for your service, for what you have done for us. We are proud of you. Everything will be Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery!" said Zelensky.

The President awarded the servicemen with the orders "For Courage" of III class and the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Additionally, the Head of State awarded the medical staff of the clinical center with the Orders of Princess Olga of III class and Danylo Halytskyi.

"I'm grateful to our medical workers for the great work – you are saving our soldiers," the President said.

For his part, the Dutch Prime Minister added: "I want to express my deep respect to you. You are a very brave nation."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv.