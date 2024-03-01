Cristiano Ronaldo Ban: 4 Times Portuguese Star Got Suspended, Fined

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 4:48 PM

Last week, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo served out a one-match suspension and paid a fine following a provocative gesture at the conclusion of Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab.

Controversy seems to tail the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and this isn't the first time that he has fallen foul with the establishment. Here are a few of his infractions:

Offence: Damaged a fan's phone

Ronaldo, during his second stint with Manchester United, hit a fan's hand and damaged his phone after a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the English Premier League. The Football Association subsequently banned the former Real Madrid star for two matches and also handed him a hefty fine, in November that year.

Offence: Celebrating shirtless

Ronaldo was handed a one-match ban following his shirtless celebration after scoring his second goal against Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier. The Real Madrid star, who had scored 89th and 96th minute of the match, had moments earlier escaped a red card after he had slapped Irish player Dara O'Shea.

Offence: Diving, pushing referee

Ronaldo was hit with a five-match ban, during a Supercopa de Espana match against fierce rivals FC Barcelona. He first received a yellow card for his shirtless goal celebration and was again booked for diving, which resulted in a red card. Angered by the second yellow card, Ronaldo then pushed the referee. The Spanish football federation handed him a fine and a four-match ban as well as a one-game suspension for the red card.

Offence: Kicking a player

Ronaldo, then plying his trade with Spanish giants Real Madrid, copped a two-match ban following his infringements during a Spanish league match against Cordoba. Ronaldo kicked Cordoba player Edimar and the referee had no hesitation in showing the red card and giving him marching orders. He was later handed a two-game ban.

