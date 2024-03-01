               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RECORD CARGO OF COCAINE IN COLÓN


(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The largest shipment of cocaine hidden in containers was seized on Wednesday hidden in a shipment of boxes of bananas from Guayaquil, Ecuador and headed to Algeciras, Spain, but with its final destination FreeTown, Sierra Leone. The seizure occurred in one of the ports of Colón.
The 5 thousand "snow white" packages with the "Boa7" logos were distributed in 625 cardboard boxes. The shipment arrived on a Maltese-flagged ship. A report from the Operations and Intelligence Directorate of French Customs contributed to the operation carried out by Senan and the Drug Prosecutor's Office.

