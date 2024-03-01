(MENAFN- 3BL) Cascale was founded with the goal of scaling collective action throughout the consumer goods industry, and now we're one step closer to realizing this vision. In our latest blog post, Rick Ridgeway, co-founder of Cascale, reflects on our history, progress, and outlook for the future as we embark on a new phase of positive impact. You can read more about Cascale's journey in our blog post titled, Rick Ridgeway: How We Got Here .
