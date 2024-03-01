Aircraft Mounts Market Size, Growth, Outlook, And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Aircraft Mounts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aircraft mounts market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global aircraft mounts market size reached US$ 725.9 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,336.8 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.02% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aircraft Mounts Industry:

Advancements in Aerospace Technology:

The global aircraft mounts market is significantly influenced by continual advancements in aerospace technology. These advancements necessitate the development of more sophisticated and durable mounts to support increasingly complex and lightweight aircraft designs. Market analysis indicates that as aircraft technology evolves, there is a growing demand for mounts that can withstand higher stresses and vibrations, contributing to market growth. This trend expands the market size and also ensures that manufacturers who innovate in this space gain a competitive market share. The outlook for the aircraft mounts market remains positive, with technological innovation driving sustained growth.

Increasing Global Air Traffic:

The growing global air traffic is a pivotal factor driving the market growth of aircraft mounts. As the number of commercial flights increases to meet the rising demand for air travel, airlines are expanding their fleets, thereby fueling the demand for aircraft mounts. Market analysis reflects that this increase in fleet size directly impacts the market size, as new and existing aircraft require mounts for engines, avionics, and other components. This trend is bolstering market growth and expanding the market share of companies involved in the production and supply of aircraft mounts. The market outlook is thus highly influenced by the trajectory of global air traffic growth.

Accelerating Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations:

Stringent safety and quality regulations across the aerospace industry significantly drive the demand for high-quality aircraft mounts. Regulatory bodies mandate rigorous testing and certification for all aircraft components, including mounts, to ensure passenger safety and aircraft performance. This regulatory environment pushes manufacturers to invest in research and development to produce mounts that meet or exceed these standards, affecting the market size and growth. Market analysis shows that compliance with these regulations not only safeguards market share by ensuring product reliability and trustworthiness but also shapes market trends toward higher quality standards. The market outlook is, therefore, closely tied to how manufacturers adapt to and meet these regulatory requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



AirLoc Ltd.

Avionics Support Group, Inc.

Cadence Aerospace

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd

Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry

Mayday Manufacturing

Meeker Aviation

National Products Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Shock Tech Inc. Trelleborg AB (publ)

Aircraft Mounts Market Report Segmentation:



Our report has categorized the market based on the region, mount type, aircraft type, application, and end use.



By Mount Type:



Internal External

External mounts represent the largest segment by mount type due to their critical role in attaching engines, landing gears, and other key external components to the aircraft frame, essential for ensuring structural integrity and aerodynamic performance.

By Aircraft Type:



Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft

Commercial aircraft dominate the aircraft type segment, driven by the global increase in air travel demand, leading to larger fleets and more frequent aircraft purchases and upgrades.

By Application:



Suspension

Vibration/Shock Isolation Engine Mounts

Engine mounts constitute the largest segment by application due to their indispensable function in securing the engine to the airframe, a critical requirement across all types of aircraft for operational safety and performance.

By End Use:



Original Equipment Manufacturer Replacement

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) form the largest segment by end use, as the production of new aircraft necessitates the incorporation of mounts in their initial assembly, ensuring compatibility and compliance with stringent aerospace standards.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America is the largest market by region, attributed to its robust aerospace industry, presence of major aircraft manufacturers, and significant investment in aviation infrastructure and technology development.

Aircraft Mounts Market Trends:

The global aircraft mounts market is witnessing several key trends that significantly influence its growth trajectory. There is an increasing trend towards lightweight and vibration-damping mounts, driven by the aerospace industry's push for fuel efficiency and enhanced performance.

Additionally, the adoption of advanced materials such as composites and alloys in mount manufacturing is becoming prevalent, offering superior strength-to-weight ratios and corrosion resistance. Another notable trend is the growing emphasis on customization and modular design, allowing for more flexibility in aircraft design and maintenance. These trends reflect the industry's focus on innovation, safety, and efficiency, shaping the market's future outlook.

