Armenia Says It Is Ready To Adhere To Main Principles Of Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan were able to reach an agreement on the
main principles of the peace agreement.
This was said by the Deputy Chairman of the Armenian Parliament,
the special representative for the normalisation of relations with
Turkiye, Ruben Rubinyan, during his speech at the panel on "Peace,
Development, and Communication in the South Caucasus" within the
framework of the III Diplomatic Forum in Antalya province.
Talking about the process of normalization of relations between
Baku and Yerevan, Rubinyan expressed hope that the parties would be
able to achieve the necessary results.
He reminded that Armenia and Azerbaijan have already agreed on
the main principles of peace: the recognition of each other's
territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the
opening of regional communications based on the principle of
sovereignty.
"If we can include the principles already agreed upon by the
heads of the two countries in the agreement, then we can achieve
peace quickly," Rubinyan said.
Speaking about the normalisation of relations between Armenia
and Turkiye, the special representative noted that the most
important issue at such a sensitive moment is the implementation of
agreements.
According to R. Rubinyan, if agreements are reached between
Armenia and Turkey in the future, it is necessary to implement
them.
He noted that, despite the low level of trust between the
nations, the parties are trying to normalise relations.
"We are continuing this process, and I hope that Sardar Kılıç
and I will achieve the goal we set together - the complete
normalisation of relations between Armenia and Turkiye and the
establishment of diplomatic relations," he added.
