Gurugram To Get First Eco-Tourism Botanical Park

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) will develop the city's first eco-tourism botanical park in Kasan village of Haryana's Gurugram district, officials said on Friday.

The civic body has identified about 50 acres of land in the village for the purpose.

The park, to be developed under the 'Divya Nagar Scheme', will be built near the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, officials said. Applications have been invited from the consulting agencies in contract with the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), they added.

The initiative has been taken by the MCM to take Manesar forward in the field of tourism, officials said.

A large forest area will be created along with an artificial lake in the park on the lines of Chandigarh and Karnal, they added.

"The first eco-tourism park will be constructed on 50 acres of land in Kasan village. A tender has been floated to develop and design the park," Ajay Nirala, Executive Engineer, Horticulture, Municipal Corporation, Manesar said.

The state government had approved a new policy for the development of eco-tourism in the cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh in January.