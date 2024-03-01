Geosynthetics Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Geosynthetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including geosynthetics market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.
The global geosynthetics market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032 .
Geosynthetics Market Overview:
Geosynthetics are synthetic materials used to solve civil engineering challenges. Manufactured from polymeric material, these products are applied primarily in the areas of soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical engineering material. Characteristics that define them include durability, high tensile strength, and resistance to many environmental factors such as erosion, temperature, and biological decay. Common types include geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, and geonets. The working mechanism typically involves separation, filtration, drainage, reinforcement, and protection, depending on the particular application. Geosynthetics offer advantages such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of installation, making them preferable to traditional construction materials like concrete and metal in various geotechnical, transportation, and environmental applications.
Global Geosynthetics Industry Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure projects, especially in developing countries. In line with this, the need for erosion control and soil stabilization in large-scale infrastructural developments is also giving an impetus to the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption in waste management sectors for landfill and contamination containment acts as a significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the rise in flood control projects that leverage geosynthetics for their high tensile strength and durability is broadening market prospects.
Besides this, the shift toward eco-friendly construction materials due to heightened environmental awareness is offering lucrative growth opportunities. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the burgeoning construction industry, a growing focus on water conservation projects, the increasing application in roadways and railways for ground stabilization, and ongoing research and development activities.
Top Geosynthetics Manufacturers Worldwide:
Fiberweb GEO Synthetics LLC Agru America Inc. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Belton Industries Polymer Group HUESKER inc. Carthage Mills Thrace Group Hanes Geo Components Tenax Group GSE Environmental Swicofil AG Owens Corning Low & Bonar
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Geotextiles Geomembranes Geogrids Geonets Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL) Pre-Fabricated Vertical Drains (PVD) Others
Breakup by Type:
Woven Non-Woven Knitted Others
Breakup by Material:
Polypropylene Polyester Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Synthetic Rubber Others
Breakup by Application:
Road Construction and Pavement Repair Railroads Drainage Systems Soil Reinforcement and Erosion Water and Waste Management Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
