Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook Report 2024-2032

The global manufacturing operations management software market size reached US$ 11.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.0 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2024-2032 .



Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Overview:

Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOMS) is a crucial technology for optimizing and controlling manufacturing processes in various industries. It provides a centralized platform for planning, tracking, and managing production, from raw material acquisition to product delivery. It includes features like production scheduling, inventory management, quality control, and real-time monitoring, which enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure product quality. It facilitates data-driven decision-making by collecting and analyzing production data, improving resource allocation, and streamlining workflows. It promotes collaboration among different departments, enhancing communication and coordination on the factory floor. As manufacturers strive for increased productivity and competitiveness, they play a pivotal role in achieving operational excellence and meeting customer demands in today's dynamic and highly competitive manufacturing landscape.

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing emphasis on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting automation, IoT, and data analytics, driving the demand for MOMS to integrate and manage these technologies seamlessly. Furthermore, globalization has led to more complex and geographically dispersed supply chains, necessitating robust software solutions to coordinate and optimize operations across various locations. This software provides the visibility and control required to manage these intricate networks efficiently. Besides, the increasing need for quality control and compliance with industry standards and regulations is driving MOMS adoption. It ensures consistency in product quality, traceability, and compliance with stringent requirements. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of MOMS by highlighting the importance of remote monitoring and agile manufacturing. Companies are investing in this software to enhance flexibility and resilience in their operations.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



ABB Ltd.

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

Aspen Technology Inc.

Critical Manufacturing (ASM Pacific Technology Limited)

Dassault Systemes SE

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Plex Systems Inc. Siemens AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Functionality Insights:



Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management Others

Enterprise Size Insights:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:



Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

