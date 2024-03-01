Zelensky: Security Agreements Expand Ukraine's Opportunities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Each security agreement brings Ukraine closer to greater opportunities, greater global interaction, and greater strength.
According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social platform X .
Zelensky said that Ukraine already has security agreements with six countries: the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.
“Each such agreement expands our opportunities, global interactions, and strength. At the same time, each such agreement reinforces the rules-based international order,” Zelensky stressed.
The President said,“The closer we interact, the faster the Russian terrorists will be defeated.”
Zelensky thanked every leader and every state that helps Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has started negotiations with Norway on a bilateral security agreement.
Photo: President's Office
