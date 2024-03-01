MOCI Organises Training Workshops On Digital Platform Of The General Assemblies Of Joint-Stock Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) organised training workshops on the digital program for organising general assemblies of joint stock companies in collaboration with Qatar Central Securities Depository“EDAA”.

The workshops, held at the Ministry's headquarters, witnessed the participation of Ministry personnel, representatives from joint-stock companies and their shareholders, audit firms, and QCPA representatives.

These workshops come in line with the Ministry's objectives to train its staff and enhance their skills in fields related to the commercial companies sector within the country.

During the two-day workshops, participants received training on utilizing the new system for submitting requests to hold general assemblies to the Ministry.

They were also instructed on the procedures for registering and attending general assembly meetings electronically, along with training on other services offered by the platform.

The digital platform for remote general assembly meetings aims to facilitate shareholder participation effectively by offering services such as hosting annual general meetings of joint-stock companies remotely and enabling online voting for shareholders on agenda items presented during the meetings.

It also provides an immediate display of voting results and the final assembly report. This initiative aims to enhance flexibility for shareholders and their representatives, making it easier for them to access general assemblies of joint-stock companies and participate in voting on agenda items.

Moreover, the platform sheds light on the importance of shareholders' role in exercising their voting rights during annual general assembly meetings and streamlining communication in remotely organised meetings.