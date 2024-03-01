Qatar's Role In Promoting Lifelong Learning Highlighted

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi chaired Qatar's delegation to the Human Capability Initiative in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, yesterday. Addressing a ministerial session on the role of education, Her Excellency highlighted Qatar's roles in tech investments, encouragement of entrepreneurship, and the promotion of lifelong learning.

