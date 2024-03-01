               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar's Role In Promoting Lifelong Learning Highlighted


3/1/2024 4:02:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi chaired Qatar's delegation to the Human Capability Initiative in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, yesterday. Addressing a ministerial session on the role of education, Her Excellency highlighted Qatar's roles in tech investments, encouragement of entrepreneurship, and the promotion of lifelong learning.

MENAFN01032024000063011010ID1107921148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search