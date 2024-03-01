Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region Leaves Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Kherson region on February 29.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to him, the enemy fired at Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Kozatske, Kachkarivka, Lviv, Tiahynka, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Inhulets, Poniativka, Berehove, Sadove, Osokorivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamyanka and Kherson over the last day.
The Russian military shelled residential neighborhoods. In particular, a multi-story building and 32 private houses, an educational institution, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. Read also:
Municipal equipment was also hit, Prokudin noted.
Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, the regional governor said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 1, Russian aggressors shelled Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River.
