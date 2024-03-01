Service Interruption In Some Parts Of Qatar Due To Rain: Kahramaa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation 'Kahramaa' stated that some parts of the country were experiencing service interruptions due to the heavy rains observed in Qatar today.

“Service interruptions were recorded in several parts of the country,” Kahramaa said in a statement.

The country's water and electricity authority said that its teams were working hard to restore service as soon as possible.

Earlier today, scattered rains and thunderstorms were observed in various parts of Qatar.