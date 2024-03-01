Spokesman Kunal Ghosh Turns Rebel, Drops Trinamool Identity From Social Media Profile

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Sparking speculation about a possible rebellion, party spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Friday dropped his Trinamool Congress identity from his social media profile and also accused a section of the leadership of selfishly indulging in factionalism.

Apart from being the party spokesman, Ghosh is also the West Bengal General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress.

However, in his new bio on X, Ghosh has just described himself as a journalist and social activist and dropped all references to his party.

He also put up a post on his official X handle blaming a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership, without naming anyone in particular.

“The leader is incapable, selfish, indulging in factionalism and will resort to immorality throughout the year. After winning elections because of the sentiments of the common Trinamool Congress workers over Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, he will again start serving self-interest. This cannot happen again and again,” Ghosh posted on X.

Party sources said that probably Ghosh's target was an influential leader from North Kolkata, who he has been at loggerheads with for quite some time.

After making changes to his social media profile, Ghosh has been incommunicado and has not been taking any calls from the media.

Recently, Ghosh had been in the news for claiming that certain administrative actions on part of the state government and police were making his task as the party spokesman difficult.

However, even in the midst of extreme tension with a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership, Ghosh had never deleted his political identity from his social media profile.