Light Earthquake Recorded In Central Ukraine's Poltava Region

Poltava region saw a 3.6-magnitude earthquake overnight Friday.

That's according to the Main Special Control

Center , Ukrinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake, recorded at 02:22, was located in the Reshetylove district, west of the regional center, 10 km under the surface.

“According to the classification of earthquakes, it was barely noticeable. Only a few people could actually feel it, including those who were indoors in full calm, especially on the upper floors of apartment blocks,” the report reads.

Experts recall that similar earthquakes had been registered in the region earlier, including on July 23, June 8, May 26, and January 14, 2023, with the magnitudes of 2.6, 3.7, 3.5, and 2.7, respectively.

As reported earlier, on February 18 a 2.6-magnitude quake was reported in the area of Lysivtsi of Ternopil region.