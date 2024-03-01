Private Collectible Coin With Image Of George Michael Released

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The new coin, which shows a photo of George Michael in branded
sunglasses, is dedicated to the 1987 hit "Faith," Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The officially approved design of the coin was developed by
artist and sculptor Sandra Deyana.
"BOOM!" Since his debut in 1998 and before George Michael became
one of the best-selling solo artists of all time, he has always
been a global superstar whose work inspired generations with his
unique music and unique style," said Rebecca Morgan, director of
collections at the company. The Royal Mint, and we are proud to
present the official coin dedicated to his legacy."
George Michael in the 1980s movie "WHAM!". He became famous
thanks to his band. The artist, who died at the age of 53 on
Christmas Day 2016, was remembered not only for his musical talent,
but also for his charitable activities.
George Michael Entertainment said in a statement, "He would be
deeply touched and honored that a national institution would want
to honor his memory in such a profound way."
This new coin is the latest addition to the Royal Mint's Legends
of Music series, which previously honored David Bowie, Elton John
and Queen.
Coin prices start from £15.50.
