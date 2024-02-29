Embassy Of Kuwait In Paris Marks Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Embassy in Paris held Thursday a reception to celebrate the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

The reception featured senior officials of the French government, and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, some dignitaries, businessmen, as well Kuwaiti students and permanent delegate to UNESCO, the embassy's staff and others.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Kuwait's Ambassador to France Mohammad Al-Judai conveyed sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and Kuwait's government and people as well as residents.

He highlighted the importance of diplomatic ties between Kuwait and France, lauding their outstanding level in several domains.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir, and Kuwait's government and people on the same occasion.

Since its membership, Kuwait has been a key and effective partner in the organization, he affirmed. (end)

