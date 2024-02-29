Baker Hughes Showcases Innovative Technology Solutions At India Energy Week 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Baker Hughes participated in India Energy Week 2024 in Goa, India's largest energy exhibition and conference. Inaugurated by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the event brought together leaders from across the energy value chain to support India's energy transition goals.

During the event, Baker Hughes showcased our innovative technology solutions that are enabling energy supply to be more reliable, affordable, safer, and more sustainable. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwaram Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, customers, and industry leaders visited the company's booth to find out more about our portfolio of solutions.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, EVP of Industrial & Energy Technology business segment, also shared his perspective on 'Creating a global energy innovation ecosystem: Lessons from across the world' in a stimulating panel discussion with industry peers.

Baker Hughes' portfolio of energy technology solutions is helping industry advance on the path to net-zero, supporting the world's increasing demand for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy supply. Find out more here bakerhughes/energy-transition .

