Brazilian Poultry Producers Donate Chicken In Algeria

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian industry lobby ABPA and meat behemoth JBS/Seara gave over 10,000 kilos of chicken meat to fight hunger in Algeria . The food will be used in actions by the United Nations in the Arab country, and the initiative is part of Brazilian donations to U.N. agencies. The ceremony took place in the Embassy of Brazil in Algeria on Monday (26).

ABPA market director Luís Rua participated in the handover.“Brazil has developed its agriculture in the past 50 years and became a most reliable food supplier. We firmly believe that food security should be a priority to be pursued in the Sustainable Development Goals. As a global leading poultry exporter, our country understands and plays its role in reducing food insecurity and hunger across the world,” Rua said at the ceremony (pictured).

Eduardo Garcia, managing director of Middle East and North Africa at JBS, who also participated in the delivery in Algiers, said that“providing high-quality, sustainably produced foods to the world's growing population, is our major challenge. This donation is a statement of the commitment of the Brazilian meat industry to the food security worldwide.”

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/ABPA

