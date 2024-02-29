Saas-Based SCM Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global SaaS-based SCM market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2024-2032.

SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) is a cloud-based solution that streamlines supply chain operations for businesses. It covers inventory, procurement, logistics, and demand forecasting, accessible via the Internet through a third-party provider. This model eliminates upfront investments in infrastructure, letting companies concentrate on core activities. It offers flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility, enabling users to manage supply chain data from anywhere with internet access. Moreover, its subscription-based pricing reduces ongoing maintenance costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saas-based-scm-market/requestsample

SaaS-based SCM Market Trends and Drivers:

The growth of the SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) market is predominantly fueled by the expanding healthcare sector. Additionally, the rising utilization of SCM in guaranteeing the accessibility of medical resources, drugs, and equipment is impacting market expansion. SaaS-based SCM solutions aid healthcare providers in optimizing inventory levels, reducing waste, and sustaining vital supplies, thereby enhancing patient care. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of SaaS-based SCM in the automotive industry streamlines the management of components and parts from diverse suppliers, serving as another significant driver of growth. This facilitates just-in-time inventory practices, minimizes disruptions in the supply chain, and fosters collaboration with suppliers, leading to smoother production processes. Moreover, the increasing implementation of SaaS-based SCM in the food and beverage (F&B) domain ensures product freshness and quality, enables real-time monitoring of temperature-sensitive items, and diminishes waste through efficient inventory management, thereby fostering a favorable market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

SaaS-based SCM Market



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Public

Private Hybrid

Breakup by End User:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:



Transportation Management

Inventory and Warehouse Management

Sourcing and Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning Others

Breakup by Vertical:



Consumer Goods and Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Blue Yonder Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Highjump Software Inc. (Körber AG

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.),

Kinaxis Inc.

Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.)

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation SAP SE.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163