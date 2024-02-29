Saas-Based SCM Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global SaaS-based SCM market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2024-2032.
SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) is a cloud-based solution that streamlines supply chain operations for businesses. It covers inventory, procurement, logistics, and demand forecasting, accessible via the Internet through a third-party provider. This model eliminates upfront investments in infrastructure, letting companies concentrate on core activities. It offers flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility, enabling users to manage supply chain data from anywhere with internet access. Moreover, its subscription-based pricing reduces ongoing maintenance costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.
SaaS-based SCM Market Trends and Drivers:
The growth of the SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) market is predominantly fueled by the expanding healthcare sector. Additionally, the rising utilization of SCM in guaranteeing the accessibility of medical resources, drugs, and equipment is impacting market expansion. SaaS-based SCM solutions aid healthcare providers in optimizing inventory levels, reducing waste, and sustaining vital supplies, thereby enhancing patient care. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of SaaS-based SCM in the automotive industry streamlines the management of components and parts from diverse suppliers, serving as another significant driver of growth. This facilitates just-in-time inventory practices, minimizes disruptions in the supply chain, and fosters collaboration with suppliers, leading to smoother production processes. Moreover, the increasing implementation of SaaS-based SCM in the food and beverage (F&B) domain ensures product freshness and quality, enables real-time monitoring of temperature-sensitive items, and diminishes waste through efficient inventory management, thereby fostering a favorable market outlook.
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Breakup by End User:
Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Transportation Management Inventory and Warehouse Management Sourcing and Procurement Management Order Management Demand and Operations Planning Others
Breakup by Vertical:
Consumer Goods and Retail Food and Beverages Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Blue Yonder Inc. Descartes Systems Group Inc. Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.) Highjump Software Inc. (Körber AG International Business Machines Corporation Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.), Kinaxis Inc. Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.) Manhattan Associates Inc. Oracle Corporation SAP SE.
