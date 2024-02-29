Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Trends, Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Kidney/Renal Function Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including kidney/renal function test market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global kidney/renal function test market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2024-2032 .

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Overview :

Kidney/renal function tests (KFTs or RFTs) include blood and urine test that is used to evaluate the functioning of kidneys. It involves measuring the levels of various substances in the blood, such as creatinine, urea, and electrolytes (sodium, potassium, chloride) that are cleared by the kidneys. Urine test is also performed as part of KFTs that aid in measuring the levels of protein, blood, and other substances in the urine, which can provide clues to kidney function. As a result, KFT is an important diagnostic tool that helps in evaluating kidney function and detecting kidney diseases. Regular monitoring of KFTs can help detect kidney problems at an early stage and allow for prompt treatment, which can improve the outcome of kidney disease.

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of kidney diseases among the masses. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle led by individuals, especially working professionals. Along with this, the growing awareness regarding the availability of kidney/renal function tests among the masses is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, numerous funding conducted by private and public firms to upgrade the overall healthcare infrastructure is providing a boost to the market. In addition, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce novel treatment and diagnosis methods are significantly supporting the demand on the global level. Some of the other factors driving the market further include the development of medical facilities across rural locations and continual technological advancements.

Top Kidney/Renal Function Test Companies:



77 Elektronika Kft

Abbott Laboratories,

ACON Laboratories Inc

ARKRAY Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Nova Biomedical

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG Sysmex Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:



Urine Tests Blood Tests

Breakup by Product:



Dipsticks

Reagents Disposables

Breakup by End Use:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

