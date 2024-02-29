Russia has excelled at improving its defense sector

(MENAFN) In a candid assessment, United States Army Chief of Staff General Randy George has cautioned against underestimating Russia's military capabilities, emphasizing its adaptability and notable strides in expanding its industrial base during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Speaking at a forum hosted by the Washington-based Defense Writers Group on Tuesday, General George highlighted Russia's advancements in drones, loitering munitions, and electronic warfare, stating that Russian forces are learning and adapting amid the conflict.



General George urged against underestimating the adversary, emphasizing that Moscow has "done very well" by channeling resources into its industrial base. His remarks shed light on the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the need for a comprehensive understanding of Russia's military capabilities.



The forum featured high-profile guests, including Christine Wormuth, the Secretary of the US Army, who acknowledged Russia's ability to regenerate its industrial base despite facing sanctions from the West. Wormuth also emphasized that the Pentagon has gained valuable insights from the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.



As the United States military shifts its focus away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency, Wormuth outlined the strategic shift towards being postured for large-scale combat operations. The remarks indicate a reevaluation of military priorities in response to global geopolitical challenges, with a recognition of the changing nature of modern warfare.



In a related development, Wormuth announced plans to reduce the size of the United States Army by 24,000 positions, constituting nearly 5 percent of the force, by 2029. The reduction aims to enhance efficiency and readiness for large-scale combat operations. While some media outlets linked this move to "recruiting shortfalls" in the United States Army, the decision reflects broader strategic considerations in alignment with evolving global security challenges.



The acknowledgment of Russia's military adaptability and industrial growth underscores the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the imperative for constant reassessment of military strategies. As the conflict in Ukraine unfolds, it serves as a catalyst for nations to refine their defense postures and ensure preparedness for multifaceted security scenarios in the future.





MENAFN29022024000045015687ID1107916510