Apple shifts focus from electric vehicle project

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Apple, the United States tech giant, has reportedly abandoned its ambitious decade-long endeavor to develop an electric car, according to sources cited by Bloomberg on Tuesday. The internal announcement, delivered by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Kevin Lynch, a vice president overseeing the project, took the nearly 2,000 employees involved in the venture by surprise. The company outlined plans to phase out the electric car project, redirecting many employees to contribute to Apple's artificial intelligence division.



Despite persistent rumors and speculation in the automotive and tech industries, Apple and CEO Tim Cook never publicly acknowledged the specific development of an electric car.



Instead, the company referred to its efforts as work on "autonomous systems." The lack of official confirmation fueled intense speculation about Apple's potential entry into the electric vehicle market.



Initiated in 2014, Apple's plans for an electric semi-autonomous vehicle experienced numerous shifts and setbacks over the years. A 2016 restructuring saw the removal of dozens of employees associated with the project. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported a delay in the estimated release date of Apple's electric car, pushing it back to at least 2028.



Following the internal announcement, Apple's decision to discontinue the electric car project garnered attention from industry observers and competitors. Notably, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, responded by posting emojis of a salute and a cigarette on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The reaction from Musk highlights the competitive dynamics between the two tech giants in the electric vehicle space.



As Apple pivots away from the electric car venture, the shift towards prioritizing artificial intelligence underscores the company's strategic realignment. The move signals Apple's continued commitment to innovation and technological advancements, with a renewed focus on areas that align with its core strengths and market demands. The evolving narrative raises questions about the future of Apple's involvement in the automotive sector and its potential contributions to emerging technologies in the years to come.







