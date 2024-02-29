Report states German households greatly burdened by energy expenses

(MENAFN) A recent study by Verivox has revealed that consumers in Germany are grappling with significantly higher costs for heating and electricity in 2024 compared to pre-energy crisis levels. The analysis, based on an average three-person household, highlights that households are currently spending EUR1,534 more annually on electricity, fuel, and heating than they were in February 2021. With costs reaching EUR5,306 per year compared to EUR3,772 in 2021, the study underscores a 41 percent surge over the past three years, placing a substantial burden on German households.



Verivox's analysis considers the energy consumption of an average household, comprising 20,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) for heating, 4,000 kWh for electricity, and an annual drive of 13,300 kilometers. Despite a 33 percent decrease in costs since the peak in October 2022, energy expenses remain significantly higher than before the energy crisis, impacting private households.



Germany's heavy reliance on cheap Russian energy, with 40 percent of its gas imports originating from Russia, exacerbated the impact of reduced supplies due to sanctions imposed by the European Union in response to the Ukraine conflict and Nord Stream pipeline explosions. As households grapple with escalating energy costs, the situation raises concerns about the long-term economic implications and the need for sustainable energy solutions in Germany.





MENAFN29022024000045015687ID1107916451