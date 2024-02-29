(MENAFN) The Kremlin has rebuffed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's apprehensions about sharing a border with Russia, labeling them as "groundless." Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, addressed reporters on Wednesday, asserting that Russia poses no threat to any nation that is not hostile to it. Orban expressed his concerns about sharing a border with Russia, citing "bad memories" from the Soviet era during a meeting with leaders of Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic in Prague.



In response to Orban's remarks, Peskov emphasized that Russia does not pose a danger to countries that are not hostile towards it. The comments come amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe, with the Ukraine conflict influencing diplomatic dynamics and concerns about border security.



The Hungarian parliament recently ratified Sweden's application to join NATO, ending a nearly two-year delay orchestrated by Budapest due to Sweden's criticism of Orban's domestic policies. Orban's statement on borders was made while explaining Hungary's policy towards Kiev, which has diverged from the stance of the European Union and NATO. Despite providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Hungary has resisted sending weapons, allowing military supplies through its territory, or participating in the training of Ukrainian troops, despite pressure from Washington and Brussels.



As geopolitical tensions persist, the responses from the Kremlin and Hungarian leadership underscore the complex diplomatic landscape in Eastern Europe and the broader implications for regional security.







