Syrskyi Confirms Downing Of Two Russian Su-34S In The East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has confirmed the destruction of two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions.

He said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On the night of February 29, after successful combat operations against enemy aircraft, two more Russian aircraft were destroyed: Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Avdiivka and Mariupol sectors,” Syrskyi said and thanked the Ukrainian military for the combat work.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the downing of an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in the east of the country on February 29.