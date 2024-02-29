(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Sputnik radio, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the frontline situation for Ukraine is both "monstrous" and "catastrophic," suggesting that no external intervention can rescue Kiev from the dire circumstances its forces are facing. Zakharova specifically addressed comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who raised the possibility of sending Western troops into Ukraine during a meeting of representatives from 20 Western nations. Despite Macron's suggestion, Zakharova contended that the Ukrainian people are awakening to the realization that they have been betrayed by the West.



Macron's proposal for deploying Western ground forces to Ukraine failed to garner consensus during the meeting, but he hinted that such a scenario could not be ruled out in the future.



Zakharova interpreted Macron's statement as an attempt to inspire the Ukrainian Armed Forces and citizens facing conflict, but she argued that it had the opposite effect, especially as numerous NATO representatives publicly expressed their unwillingness to send their soldiers to fight for Ukraine.



According to Zakharova, Macron's remark has intensified the perception that the West has betrayed Ukraine, deepening the sense of abandonment among Ukrainians. As the conflict unfolds, the diplomatic dynamics between Russia, Ukraine, and the Western allies are likely to undergo further scrutiny, with attention on the impact of such statements on the geopolitical landscape.





