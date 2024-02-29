Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Bank Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global identity theft protection services market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.8 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

9.83% during

2024-2032.

Identity theft protection services are comprehensive solutions designed to protect individuals from the risks and consequences of identity theft. It offers a range of features to proactively detect and prevent identity theft. It typically monitors various sources, including credit reports, dark web marketplaces, public records, and social media platforms, to identify any signs of potential misuse of personal information. If any suspicious activity is detected, the service alerts the individual promptly, allowing them to take immediate action. These services include credit monitoring, where individuals receive regular updates on their credit scores and any significant changes to their credit reports. Some also provide identity restoration assistance, guiding victims through the complex process of reclaiming their identities and resolving issues arising from the theft. Additionally, identity theft protection services may offer insurance coverage to compensate for financial losses resulting from identity theft, covering expenses such as legal fees and lost wages due to resolving the matter.

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of data breaches and cyber-attacks targeting individuals and corporations. Additionally, high-profile incidents of data breaches are creating headlines, generating a sense of urgency among consumers and businesses to fortify their defenses against identity theft, thus influencing market growth. Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the increasing number of interconnected devices represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, identity theft protection services that extend their coverage to include IoT devices are escalating the demand as consumers and businesses strive to secure their interconnected digital ecosystem, propelling the market growth. Along with this, the rapid digitization of personal information and financial transactions is increasing the potential entry points for identity thieves, augmenting the market growth. Also, online banking, e-commerce, and social media usage have exposed vast amounts of sensitive data, making individuals susceptible to identity theft, thus accelerating market growth. Apart from this, individuals seek robust protection solutions that detect unauthorized access, provide proactive measures to prevent identity theft before it occurs, and offer a multi-faceted approach, including real-time monitoring, identity verification, and secure data encryption, thus providing a positive thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of identity theft protection services in the corporate sectors, with regulatory requirements and compliance standards, is contributing to market growth. Also, the introduction of stringent data protection laws to hold organizations accountable for safeguarding customer information while ensuring their compliance with data privacy laws to build trust with customers is influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing environmental consciousness and the development of eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, such as reducing paper usage, utilizing renewable energy sources, and adopting carbon-neutral initiatives, are creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Credit Card Fraud

Bank Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Breakup by Application:



Consumer Enterprise

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AllClear ID.

Equifax Inc.

Experian Information Solutions Inc (Experian PLC)

FICO

Gen Digital Inc

Kroll LLC

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (Relx Group)

Malwarebytes

McAfee LLC TransUnion LLC (Union Tank Car Company)

