UAE Authority Confirms Readiness To Deal With Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 8:48 AM

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the relevant authorities, has confirmed full readiness and preparedness to deal with the low-pressure weather system that the UAE is experiencing.

This was done through a series of meetings attended by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology and other relevant government agencies, NCEMA said today.

NCEMA urged the public to exercise caution, abide by the safety requirements, and follow the instructions of the relevant authorities to secure their vehicles, especially in areas that may experience heavy rain and hail, while staying away from watercourses and floods, and avoiding rugged areas such as mountains.

