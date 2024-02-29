QSL CEO Participates In Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) Hani Taleb Ballan participated in the Web Summit Qatar 2024 being hosted by the State of Qatar from February 26 to 29, 2024, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, with the participation of many inspiring thought leaders and representatives of companies and institutions, who present their vision for transformation.

The discussion dealt with technology that affects every sector and society, the social, environmental and commercial impacts of future technology, and its transformation, accompanied by many challenges.

The QSL CEO spoke at the summit entitled 'Football for All', with the participation of Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) CEO Mr. Emmanuel Meideiros. Standards of integrity, transparency, governance and the use of technological development in the world of sports and football were discussed.

Hani also reviewed the tremendous development that the State of Qatar has witnessed at the sports level over the past years, and as part of its successful and distinguished preparations and hosting of the best FIFA World Cup, in addition to the development of professional football in Qatar, which enjoys a prominent position at the regional, Asian and international levels.

He talked about the QSL, its goals and vision, stressing that there is an opportunity for further development in the coming seasons, in addition to the use of technology in the field of refereeing, which greatly helps match referees make accurate and correct decisions.

It may be noted that the Web Summit is the largest gathering of startup companies in the Middle East, and the largest technology conference in the world that discusses the future of technology and how to enable it. It represents an opportunity to connect a new generation of founders in the Mideast with investors, partners and others from all over the world. It is also a chance to highlight specific efforts and initiatives, and insight into the capabilities and highly-efficient digital infrastructure that the State of Qatar enjoys. QSL