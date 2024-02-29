QSE Index Drops 2.02 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 2.02 points, or 0.02%, at the beginning of trading on Thursday, reaching 10,485 points, compared to yesterday's closing.
The performance of QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Insurance by 0.55%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.06%; Industrials by 0.04%; and Consumer Goods and Services by 0.02%. However, QSE index saw a rise in Telecoms by 0.24%; Transportation by 0.08%; and Real Estate by 0.08%.
At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2,101 transactions worth QR 61.108 million, distributed among 25.525 million shares. (QNA)
