LG Manoj Sinha Among 100 Most Powerful Indians For 2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Indian Express released its list of 'Top 100 Most Influential Indians of 2024' today on February 29, capturing personalities across the political, business, entertainment and sports spectrums, who influence the country.
Among the big names this year, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has secured the 23rd position in the list, marking a notable climb of 5 ranks from the previous year, 2023.
Manoj Sinha has been at the helm in J&K for over three years now. According to the English daily,“Over the past year, he has enhanced public engagement, sometimes addressing multiple events the same day.”
Indian Express wrote that targeted killings, protests by Kashmiri Pandits and the Gujjar/Bakerwal communities have been challenges for him in the absence of elected leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by the Centre, he is driving the infrastructure push in the region. The tourism group meeting of the G20 in Srinagar was a new feather in his cap.
“Sinha has been focused on effective administration during his tenure. His fortnightly feature, the“L-G Mulaqat”, is a hit. The entire administration meets via video- conferencing and complaints submitted via the LG's grievance cell are taken up for resolution,” Indian Express reported.
Praising LG's grievance cell, it said that many people have taken the LG grievance cell route, given the lack of direct representation in the state, in terms of elected leaders.
“He also meets a wide range of people in his offices in both Srinagar and Jammu.
With Assembly Elections nearing in J&K, Sinha's upcoming challenge will involve kickstarting the political process and addressing local mistrust.
It also noted Sinha's online presence on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), manojsinha_ where he has about 660 followers.
This IE 100 2024 list spotlight the movers and shakers whose decisions reverberate across the nation and beyond, wielding power and influence in diverse spheres. From political titans to visionary entrepreneurs, from cultural icons to thought leaders, these individuals embody the dynamism and complexity of India's contemporary power structure.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped The Indian Express' list of most powerful Indians in 2024. The list also features Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CJI DY Chandrachud, EAM S Jaishankar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and Adani Group's Gautam Adani. Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani is also named.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29022024000215011059ID1107915294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.