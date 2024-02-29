LG Manoj Sinha Among 100 Most Powerful Indians For 2024

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped The Indian Express' list of most powerful Indians in 2024. The list also features Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CJI DY Chandrachud, EAM S Jaishankar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and Adani Group's Gautam Adani. Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani is also named.

