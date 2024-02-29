               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Journalist Speaks Of French President's Ties With Armenian Terrorists


2/29/2024 3:09:50 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Armenian journalist Leo Nikolyan, who lives in Paris, spoke about French President Emmanuel Macron's ties with Armenian terrorists in Azerbaijan Television's (AzTV) documentary "Quasi-Regime of Politics", Azernews reports.

The Armenian journalist emphasised that Macron threatened him, and now he has become a target of Armenian terrorists, ASALA.

Leo Nikolyan said he was persecuted for criticising Macron, whom he saw on the street, and after a 52-hour detention, he left France for a while, living in Dubai and Istanbul. According to the journalist, Macron gave him the names of ASALA terrorist Ara Tumayan and his relative Dashnak leader Murad Papazian. After that, the persecution of Leo Nikolyan began.

