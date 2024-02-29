Armenian Journalist Speaks Of French President's Ties With Armenian Terrorists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenian journalist Leo Nikolyan, who lives in Paris, spoke
about French President Emmanuel Macron's ties with Armenian
terrorists in Azerbaijan Television's (AzTV) documentary
"Quasi-Regime of Politics", Azernews reports.
The Armenian journalist emphasised that Macron threatened him,
and now he has become a target of Armenian terrorists, ASALA.
Leo Nikolyan said he was persecuted for criticising Macron, whom
he saw on the street, and after a 52-hour detention, he left France
for a while, living in Dubai and Istanbul. According to the
journalist, Macron gave him the names of ASALA terrorist Ara
Tumayan and his relative Dashnak leader Murad Papazian. After that,
the persecution of Leo Nikolyan began.
