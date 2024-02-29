President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To President-Elect Of Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent an appeal to Mr. Tamás Sulyok,
President-elect of Hungary, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
"Dear Mr. Sulyok,
I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President
of Hungary.
Hungary is a close friend and reliable partner of Azerbaijan.
The current level of the Azerbaijan-Hungary relationship, based on
mutual trust and confidence, and enriched with new content day by
day, is gratifying.
We attach special importance to the expansion of relations
between our countries in all domains, which have great potential,
including the further deepening of our strategic partnership. I
believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen the
traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Hungary and
to successfully continue multifaceted cooperation in line with the
interests of our peoples.
I extend my best regards to you and wish you success in your
upcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly
people of Hungary.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 February 2024"
