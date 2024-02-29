Trump's 60% China Tariffs Would Roil Markets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The announcement by former US president Donald Trump that he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, potentially exceeding 60%, if he were to win the US election in November, is sparking concern among global investors.



This move, if implemented, could have profound implications across various sectors, causing volatility in financial markets, disruptions in supply chains and fluctuations in currencies.

Sector-specific impact

The technology sector, highly dependent on international supply chains, would face significant challenges.



According to the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a 25% tariff on Chinese imports could result in the loss of 934,000 jobs and a decline in the US GDP by 0.3%. Tech giants, reliant on Chinese manufacturing for components, might see increased production costs, potentially impacting their profit margins and stock prices.