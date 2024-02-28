Bengal Not Safe Under Mamata: Amit Malviya On Shahjahan’S Arrest After 55 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday slammed the Bengal government over the delayed arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, and said the state was not safe under Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department and Co-in charge of West Bengal, in a post on X said, "After defending Shahjahan Sheikh on the floor of West Bengal Assembly, a red faced Mamata Banerjee, left with no option, finally allowed WB Police to arrest the TMC leader, accused of sexual violence, murder, land grab and assault on government officials in #Sandeshkhali.

"Shahjahan's arrest, more than 50 days after he went in the hiding, a day before the PM arrives in Bengal and post Calcutta High Court's tough stricture, raises several questions on Mamata Banerjee's predatory politics.

"Shahjahan Sheikh is not the only criminal in TMC's rank. There are people like Saokat Molla, Jahangir Khan etc, who run similar reign of terror, with the support of WB Police, without fear of consequences, because they deliver votes to Mamata Banerjee.

"It is obvious that Bengal is not safe under Mamata Banerjee, the women in particular. She needs to be ousted from power."

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on Thursday 55 days after the orchestrated attack on the Enforcement Directorate and Central Armed Police Forces personnel in Sandeshkhali.