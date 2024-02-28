Israel Carries Out Airstrikes On Damascus Countryside - SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes attacked several sites in the Damascus countryside Wednesday evening, causing material damage, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

"At 9:30 p.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian heights targeting several locations in the Damascus countryside, the SANA reported.

It pointed out that the Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles fired by the Israeli jetfighters.

It, however, reported that the air raid caused material damage in the attacked sites. (end)

amn









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107914040