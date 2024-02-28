Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that the Kuwait Theatre Festival, whose 23rd edition kicked off Wednesday, has been a beacon of culture and art in the Arab world since its launching in 1989.

CAIRO - It is imperative to support Arab youth in all activities related to artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security, Kuwait's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Dawood Marafi said.

KUWAIT - Chairman of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Hamad Al-Marzouq announced the successful completion of its merger with Ahli United Bank of Kuwait (AUB), marking the first-ever project in Kuwait's banking sector.

KUWAIT - Diver Bader Al-Subaie representing Kuwait National team, achieved the first bronze medal in the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships in New Clark city in the Philippines.

GAZA - Six Palestinian infants died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Al Shifa Medical Complex in the northern Gaza Strip due to severe malnutrition due to Israeli forces' use of starvation as a weapon in its war on the people of Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK - Two UN experts warned that over 500,000 --one quarter of the population -- are facing starvation in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli military onslaught, which prevent aid and food from reaching the people.

GENEVA - Gulf Cooperation Council General Secretary, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, urged the international community to end the Palestinian suffering and to immediately and permanently implement ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON - The White House stated that President Biden and his administration are keen on securing a deal for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that also allow aid entry and release of hostages.

AMMAN - Israeli warplanes attacked several sites in the Damascus countryside evening, causing material damage, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

ISLAMABAD - At least six "terrorists" were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end) ibi

