Uzbekistan Was The Main Buyer Of Ural Medicines In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan became the main buyer of Ural medicines in 2023. This
was reported by the Ural Customs Administration, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily news agency.
The department notes that last year Ural companies exported 200
tons of pharmaceutical products worth US$6 million.
About 166 tons of medicines worth a total of US$5 million were
exported to Uzbekistan.
Compared to 2022, the weight volume of exports to Uzbekistan has
tripled, and the value has doubled.
The main exporter of medicines is one of the largest chemical
and pharmaceutical plants in the region. The company produces more
than 60 types of drugs, more than a third of which are included in
the list of vital drugs, and also synthesizes pharmaceutical
substances.
