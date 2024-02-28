Jordan, Singapore Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 28 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed Wednesday, over the phone, the "need" for a ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians and deliver aid.Safadi and Balakrishnan discussed strengthening ties following the visit of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore last January.Safadi warned that if the Israeli war on Gaza persists into Ramadan, the chances of a new cycle of violence would be higher.The top diplomats said they would cooperate to deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.