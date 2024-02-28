Minister Of The Interior Receives France's Legion Of Honor At Rank Of Commandeur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of the Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, received the French National Legion of Honor with the rank of Commandeur, at the headquarters of the French Ministry of the Interior in the capital Paris.

The awarding of the medal, which is considered one of the highest national honors awarded by the French Republic, comes in recognition of His Excellencys efforts in strengthening cooperation relations in the security field between the State of Qatar and the French Republic.

Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories HE Gerald Darmanin presented the medal to HE the Minister of the Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), on behalf of President of the friendly French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, during an official ceremony in the presence of a number of senior officials from both the Qatari and French sides.

HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to the French Republic for awarding him the medal, which embodies the depth of the distinguished Qatari-French relations, wishing for further development and progress of relations between the two friendly countries in a way that meets their ambitions for a promising future.