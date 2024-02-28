Sizzling Shilpa 'Knocks' Over Fans With Sari Gown Photoshoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday floored her fans with her look of the day, as she wore a sari gown for an event.
The actress, who was most recently seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', also cracked a 'knock, knock' joke, which is synonymous with diva Sara Ali Khan who is often seen sharing the punchline.
Shilpa took to social media and shared a string of photos in which she could be seen wearing a brown-coloured satin sari gown. It was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She opted for glossy lips, contoured jawline, highlighted cheeks, and thick brows. For jewellery, she wore a minimal green-coloured locket and earrings.
The look was rounded off with a brown clutch.
She captioned the post as: "Knock, Knock...Who's there?...Sari...Sari...Sorry, who?...Sari gown! #lookoftheday #ootd #workmode #eventdiaries."
Her husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented on the post, saying: "My HOT milk chocolate."
Shilpa's younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty wrote: "Absolutely stunning."
Tabu commented: "Oh my God."
On the work front, Shilpa next has Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil' directed by Prem. The movie also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.
MENAFN28022024000231011071ID1107911565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.