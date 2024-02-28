Congress Announces Candidates For Meghalaya Lok Sabha Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Feb 28 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday announced its candidates for Meghalaya's two Lok Sabha seats.
The party has fielded sitting MP Vincent Pala from Shillong, while Saleng A. Sangma will contest the Tura Lok Sabha seat.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) declared its candidates in December last year, fielding Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh against Pala and sitting memer Agatha Sangma from Tura.
The Trinamool Congress may also contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya.
