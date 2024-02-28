Intragastric Balloons Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled “Intragastric Balloons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including intragastric balloons market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global intragastric balloons market size reached US$ 63.6 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 157.8 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2024-2032 .

Intragastric Balloons Market Overview:

An intragastric balloon is a medical device designed to aid in weight loss by occupying space within the stomach, thereby inducing a feeling of fullness, and reducing food intake. It is a non-surgical, minimally invasive option for individuals struggling with obesity or those who need to lose a significant amount of weight for health reasons. The balloon is typically inserted into the stomach through the mouth and esophagus, and then filled with a sterile solution, such as saline, to expand and take up space. Intragastric balloons offer advantages such as avoiding surgical incisions, shorter recovery times, and fewer potential complications compared to more invasive weight loss surgeries. They are often recommended for individuals who do not meet the criteria for surgery or prefer a reversible option.

Intragastric Balloons Market Growth:

The global market is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing demand for minimally invasive weight loss solutions. Intragastric balloons are non-surgical medical devices inserted into the stomach to promote weight loss by reducing the available space for food intake, thereby inducing a feeling of fullness. As obesity rates continue to rise globally, especially in developed countries, the need for effective and less invasive interventions has led to the growing popularity of intragastric balloons. Changing lifestyles, sedentary habits, and unhealthy dietary choices have contributed to the obesity epidemic, which is linked to various health complications, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and joint problems. Advancements in balloon design and materials have improved their safety, efficacy, and comfort for patients.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Apollo Endosurgery

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.

Medicone

Medsil

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Helioscopie

Spatz Fgia Inc.

PlenSat

Districlass Medical SA

Endalis

Lexel SRL

Silimed Inc. Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Single Intragastric Balloon

Double Intragastric Balloon Triple Intragastric Balloon

Breakup by Filling Material:



Saline Filling Gas Filling

Breakup by Implanting Procedure:



Surgical Non-Surgical

Breakup by Application:



Obesity

Diabetes

Diet Control

Weight-Loss

Pre-Operative Weight Reduction Others

Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

